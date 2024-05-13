Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $233.88 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00051764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,118,546,362 coins and its circulating supply is 863,279,356 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks."

