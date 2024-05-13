Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
NNI stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,108. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $109.76.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nelnet will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
