Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NPCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 6,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,188,901 shares in the company, valued at $32,973,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 266,280 shares of company stock worth $2,722,885.

