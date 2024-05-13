Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC remained flat at $5.68 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,305. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

