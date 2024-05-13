Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 110,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,298. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

