Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NBB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 11,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,217. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

