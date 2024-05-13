Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 3.4%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 102,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Orogen Royalties Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Orogen Royalties
Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orogen Royalties
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.