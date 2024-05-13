Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.29. 31,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 86,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $438.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRVR. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

