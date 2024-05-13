PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.33. 441,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,406. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $478.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,967.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $101,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

