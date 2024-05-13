PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.93. 51,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 42,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The firm has a market cap of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.13% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0307 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

