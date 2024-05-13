Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Powell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ POWL traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $166.38. 31,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $197.87.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $4,771,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

