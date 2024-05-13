Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Powell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
Powell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ POWL traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $166.38. 31,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $197.87.
Insider Activity
In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $4,771,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
