Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $70.41. 386,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,214. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,739,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

