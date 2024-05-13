Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.68. 3,035,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

