Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Prudential Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PUK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.91. 672,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,730. Prudential has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prudential by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

