Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,887,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,488,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DLR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.09. 1,721,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,594. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.