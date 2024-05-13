QUASA Price Tops $0.0017 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $205,209.71 and approximately $1,228.72 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,612.05 or 1.00144843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174072 USD and is up 12.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,229.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

