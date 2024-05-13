Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 1.1%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 919,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,800,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Ring Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,062,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 327,152 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 627,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 60,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

