Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 1.1%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 919,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,800,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Ring Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.77.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
