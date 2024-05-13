RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading Down 0.8%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 2,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

