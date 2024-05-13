Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.598 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $7.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

SBR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. 20,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

