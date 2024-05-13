Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Saul Centers
Saul Centers Price Performance
Insider Activity at Saul Centers
In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Saul Centers
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 72.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.