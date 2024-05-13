Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 72.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

