Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 425,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 286,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Secoo Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

