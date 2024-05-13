Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. 5,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,899. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.