Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,834 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 220,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

