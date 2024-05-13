Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Grows By 32.5%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Disco Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DSCSY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.56. 21,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,384. Disco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $702.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

