Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Increases By 32.5%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

