SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 25,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $881.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

