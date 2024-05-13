SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.12.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

SEDG stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,215. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $313.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.