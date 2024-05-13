SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.12.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

SEDG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $313.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.