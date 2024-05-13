StockNews.com Lowers Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Up 1.1 %

NVGS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. 239,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. Navigator has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 57,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

