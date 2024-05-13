Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces None Dividend of $0.59

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56.

Viper Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Viper Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. 26,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.78. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

