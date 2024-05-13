Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 356,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,599. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,486 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

