WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

