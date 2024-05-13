X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0%

Shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.47. 23,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 17,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 89.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 335,514 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

