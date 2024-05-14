104 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

DIA stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.45. 2,635,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,238. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

