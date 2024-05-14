25,165 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

