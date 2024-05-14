2,657 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.08. 22,929,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,663,016. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $323.96 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

