9,243 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 494,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 113,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.