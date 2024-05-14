Achain Price Reaches $0.0015 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $253,469.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001412 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

