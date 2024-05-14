Advisor OS LLC Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.72. 471,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,699. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

