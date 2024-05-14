Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.68

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.68 and last traded at $128.56, with a volume of 2384169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 468.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

