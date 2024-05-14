Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TransMedics Group (TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2024 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – TransMedics Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

5/1/2024 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – TransMedics Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $102.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – TransMedics Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. 1,305,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,529. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $137.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $829,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $829,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,389 shares of company stock worth $31,948,134. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 183,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

