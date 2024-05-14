ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Raised by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 2.5% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.48% of ANSYS worth $150,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.86. 485,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,614. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

