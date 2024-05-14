Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.