Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.59 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $218.59 million and $1.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.97 or 0.04689092 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,993,170 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,613,170 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.