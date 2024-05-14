Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 62.0% in April

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the April 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

BPTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.45. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

