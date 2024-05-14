BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BJ traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. 1,229,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,495. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.