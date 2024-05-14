Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,655.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

BZZUF stock remained flat at $38.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Get Buzzi alerts:

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.