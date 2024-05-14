Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 356,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Phraction Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

