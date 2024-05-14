Campbell Wealth Management Sells 295 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Campbell Wealth Management decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.13. 581,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,758. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.82 and its 200 day moving average is $204.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.