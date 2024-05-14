Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 481,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 255,288 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 50,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,957. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

